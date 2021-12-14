Fort Wayne Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help to share any information on the whereabouts of Fatir Mumin Muhammad.

Muhammad is identified as male, African American, 53yrs old, 6-feet, and 190 pounds.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous and is a person of interest in an active criminal investigation.

Any information about this individual please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or the P3 Tip Application.