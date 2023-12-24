FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to FWPD.

The situation involved two vehicles and started on South Hanna Street. One person was later shot.

A heavy police presence was later seen at South Side High School, it’s unknown if that’s where the shooting actually happened.

Fort Wayne dispatch confirms with WANE 15 the person shot is in non-life threatening condition.

