FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead in the 5400 block of Southern Court in southeast Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and numerous officers were spotted at the scene.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 three adult siblings were inside a home on Southern Court when one of the siblings suffered what the officer described as an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still working to learn what happened, but there are currently no suspects and nobody is in custody, according to the FWPD.

There were no other injuries in the shooting, according to the FWPD.