FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing at the Kroger in Waynedale that left an employee in life-threatening condition.

Officers responded to the grocery store on Bluffton Road around 11:15 a.m. Police, fire crews, Allen County Sheriff’s officers and a TRAA ambulance are at the scene.

A WANE 15 photographer saw paramedics carrying a victim out of the store on a stretcher and performing chest compressions.

FWPD’s public information officer Sgt. Jeremy Webb confirmed there was a disturbance earlier in the day in which a male suspect left and came back, stabbing a woman working at the store.

Employees and customers began treating her until emergency crews arrived, and she was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect left in a vehicle.

Police do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other, but Webb said “words may have been exchanged” during the initial encounter before the suspect came back.

Fort Wayne Police investigate at Kroger on Bluffton Road in Waynedale
Allen County Sheriff's Department vehicles and TRAA ambulance at Kroger on Bluffton Road in Waynedale
Police tape in parking lot of Waynedale Kroger
