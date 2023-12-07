FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing at the Kroger in Waynedale that left an employee in life-threatening condition.

Officers responded to the grocery store on Bluffton Road around 11:15 a.m. Police, fire crews, Allen County Sheriff’s officers and a TRAA ambulance are at the scene.

A WANE 15 photographer saw paramedics carrying a victim out of the store on a stretcher and performing chest compressions.

FWPD’s public information officer Sgt. Jeremy Webb confirmed there was a disturbance earlier in the day in which a male suspect left and came back, stabbing a woman working at the store.

Employees and customers began treating her until emergency crews arrived, and she was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect left in a vehicle.

Police do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other, but Webb said “words may have been exchanged” during the initial encounter before the suspect came back.