FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call, which then turned into a man barricading himself in a home.

FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman stated her husband fired gunshots at her car while she was inside it, according to police.

When police arrived, they said the man refused to come out of a home. The Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response team then came to the home. Police were able to contact the man through the phone but still refused to come out of the home, according to police.

Around 7:20 a.m. the man did exit the home without incident. Police did say the man was in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody.

Neither the man nor the woman was injured in the incident, according to police. There’s no word if the man will be charged with any crimes.