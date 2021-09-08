Fort Wayne police release new photo of suspect and possible vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Exactly two weeks after a hit and run that left a 21-year-old woman dead, Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) have found another piece of the puzzle needed to solve the crime.

Wednesday, FWPD announced they have a suspect for the fatal hit and run that left 21-year-old Keilan Melisa Moreira of Fort Wayne on August 25. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man seen on a surveillance camera and the SUV he may have been driving.

Suspect, male in black Adidas shirt

Suspected vehicle from fatal crash

The suspect, is the adult male in the black Adidas shirt. He was last seen entering the Marathon gas station at State and Crescent prior to the crash. Police ask if you know anything regarding the car or this man, you are asked to call Lt. Tony Maze at 260-247-1373.

Last week, FWPD obtained a new video in hopes of finding a “vehicle of interest” in a hit-and-run crash that killed Moreira. The photo was taken at State and Spy Run before the crash happened. The vehicle is described as a small to midsize, tan or gold color SUV.

A vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run on Aug. 25, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1000 block of East State Boulevard, near the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office. Police and medics were called there on a report of a crash with injuries, and arrived to find a pedestrian down and unconscious.

Keilan Melisa Moreira of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene. Woman hit, killed on E. State Blvd.

Witnesses told WANE 15 that Moreira was crossing East State trying to get to the Park Center lot where her vehicle was parked. She was with two other people at the time.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after it hit Moreira. It continued westbound toward North Side High School.

Police said the vehicle was “possibly a smaller tan or silver SUV.”

On the Tuesday following the crash, Fort Wayne Police released two images of the vehicle, which it called a “vehicle of interest.” Police said the vehicle happened to be in the area five minutes before the crash, and it fits the description of the suspect vehicle given to investigators at the time of the crash.

NOTE: The “vehicle of interest” is the tan SUV in the lower left, not the white car.

A vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run on Aug. 25, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Police were clear to say that investigators cannot yet say that the vehicle pictured was involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, use the Crime Stoppers P3 app or call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.