FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has released new details in a crash last week involving an FWPD squad car and two other vehicles.

Police determined a driver failed to yield the right of way, causing the crash, which happened Wednesday morning on West Jefferson Boulevard near Casa! Ristorante.

According to FWPD’s public information officer, a Subaru was turning left from Jefferson Boulevard onto a private drive, and traffic was backed up at the intersection with Engle Road.

The Subaru passed two vehicles that were stopped in oncoming traffic at the intersection, but didn’t yield the right of way for an oncoming squad car and crashed into it. The Subaru ricocheted from the impact and hit another vehicle that was leaving the private drive, police said.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Subaru tried to cross all three lanes and didn’t realize the far right lane, where the squad car was, had not come to a stop yet.

Police said no injuries were reported in the crash.