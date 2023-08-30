FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sgt. Joshua Hartup, the veteran Fort Wayne police officer who struck and killed a local attorney as he crossed Main Street downtown, pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to yield to a pedestrian in misdemeanor court.

Hartup, a Vice & Narcotics officer, appeared before Magistrate John Custer and at the side of his attorney, Adam Henry. He agreed to pay a $35.50 fine for the infraction.

An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department since 1999, police records showed that Hartup had a history of four other crashes in a squad car, but this crash on April 19 around 7:30 p.m. resulted in the death of Henry Najedski, who had the right of way as he crossed Main Street at Calhoun.

Hartup was the first to appear in front of Custer and left with his attorney and several officers as soon as he pleaded guilty to the infraction. He was ushered into the back of an unmarked black police vehicle as many accompanying officers walked back in the direction of police headquarters at the Rousseau Centre.

Hartup has not received any disciplinary action from FWPD involving the crash.