FWPD vehicle involved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved one of the department’s officers.

Police responded to the intersection of Creighton Avenue and Clinton Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s near Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park.

Car involved in the crash

An FWPD officer was stopped at the intersection on Creighton waiting for a light while two cars traveling at a high rate of speed headed south on Clinton, according to police. Both cars disregarded the signal at the intersection of Creighton and Clinton and hit the FWPD officer’s patrol vehicle, police at the scene tell WANE 15.

One of the cars kept going, but the other car involved hit two other cars in the parking lot of Walgreens, police said. Two people were in that car. Medics transported them to a hospital with serious injuries. The officer involved was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The intersection was briefly closed while crews cleaned up. It has since reopened.