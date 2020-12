Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police officer has been demoted for improper conduct.

Fort Wayne Police officer Eric Krull was demoted from Sgt. to patrol during Thursday’s Board of Public Safety meeting.

Along with the demotion he received 30 days unpaid administrative leave.

The officer’s demotion is the result of an off-duty incident however, the board did not go into details about that incident.

WANE 15 has filed a records request with the board and the city to get more information.