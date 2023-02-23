FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On a small table in a sunroom filled with children’s toys and a baby’s crib, they found a 9-millimeter Smith and Wesson handgun with a fully loaded magazine and a round in the chamber.

Under the bathroom sink, they found a loaded Glock 9-millimeter handgun under a basket that could have been easily accessible by anyone – including the multiple children who lived at the home.

Bejai Patten-Webb

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents detailing what Fort Wayne Police found at a North Anthony Boulevard home this past weekend when the department’s SWAT unit served a warrant in connection to “gun and gang” activity.

Ultimately, investigators arrested 18-year-old Bejai L. Patten-Webb on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent and the unlawful carrying of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Investigators in court documents said six children live at the home – whose ages ranged from 1 to 16 years old – and that the guns were “in reach of any child to handle and or discharge.”

Two of the children slept in the sunroom where one of the guns was found while another child slept in a bedroom connected to the bathroom where police found the second gun.

“No method to prevent the children from handling the firearm had been made and no effort to keep the gun out of reach had been made,” one investigator wrote in court documents.

Fort Wayne Police’s Emergency Services Team – the department’s SWAT unit – arrived at the home in the 2900 block of North Anthony Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday to serve the warrant.

Investigators asked Patten-Webb to come out of the home, which he did, according to court documents.

Inside, investigators spoke to Patten-Webb’s mother and grandmother, both of whom said they had no knowledge that handguns were in the house. Patten-Webb’s grandmother, who according to court documents owns the home, said she would never allow guns inside.

“Both were very upset that handguns were openly accessible to the young children due to the children’s high mobility and interest in items like that,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Patten-Webb told police in court documents that one of the guns had been gifted “by a close friend but didn’t know his name.”

He’s prohibited from owning a firearm until he’s 23 years old due to a juvenile record that included two separate handgun offenses last year, court documents said.

Patten-Webb “bragged during his arrest about how quickly he would be released,” investigators wrote in those in court documents.

Booked into Allen County Lockup on $2,500 bond, Patten-Webb was still behind bars as of Thursday afternoon.