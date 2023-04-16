FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

FWPD says Javon Waller was last seen heading toward a gas station at W. Pettit Ave. and S. Calhoun St. just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He is described as a black male, 160lbs, 5’4, with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie and red shorts.

Waller has mental development issues and takes medication for seizures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FWPD at (260) 427-1222.