FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for a missing and endangered boy, according to a public safety alert issued at 11:55 Sunday night.

10-year-old So Heit was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Edsall Ave. He’s 4 feet tall and 100 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police believe So Heit is possibly with his father, Ar Ya Du La.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.