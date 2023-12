FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police found a 10-year-old girl Thursday afternoon who had been reported missing for the second time in two weeks.

Officers were looking for Rajah Christine Haley. FWPD said she left from a north side residence shortly after 1 p.m. The initial release from FWPD said she ran away from her mother.

Around 3 p.m., FWPD sent an update saying she was found safe.

The girl was also reported missing Nov. 21; in that instance, she was found safe the same day.