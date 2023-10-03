FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are attempting to locate a missing 9-year-old boy last seen in southeast Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.
Police issued a Public Safety Alert for Naywin Lwin, who police described as an Asian boy who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.
Naywin was last seen near the intersection of Hessen Cassel Road and Wayne Trace around 7:00 a.m. wearing a brown long sleeve shirt.
According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, video showed Naywin voluntarily getting into a burgundy pickup truck that appeared to be either a Ford or a Dodge.
Police believe Naywin may be trying to see his estranged mother.
Anyone with information regarding Naywin’s location should contact police at 260-449-7486.