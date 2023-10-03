FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are attempting to locate a missing 9-year-old boy last seen in southeast Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.

Police issued a Public Safety Alert for Naywin Lwin, who police described as an Asian boy who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Photo of Naywin Lwin (Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department)

Naywin was last seen near the intersection of Hessen Cassel Road and Wayne Trace around 7:00 a.m. wearing a brown long sleeve shirt.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, video showed Naywin voluntarily getting into a burgundy pickup truck that appeared to be either a Ford or a Dodge.

Police believe Naywin may be trying to see his estranged mother.

Anyone with information regarding Naywin’s location should contact police at 260-449-7486.