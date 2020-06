Fort Wayne Police responded to shooting Wednesday night. Officers at the scene told WANE 15 it was accidental.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police said one person is in serious condition following an accidental shooting Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Cold Springs Blvd, near the intersection of Coldwater and East Cook Roads around 10:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Investigators at the scene told WANE 15 that it was accidental. No further information was available.