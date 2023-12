FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff’s officers confirmed a shooting Thursday morning at a north side hotel is a suicide investigation.

Dispatch confirmed there was a shooting sometime before 11:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of East Dupont Road.

A WANE 15 crew arrived at the scene, a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, and saw multiple Allen County Sheriff’s vehicles, a fire truck, and a TRAA ambulance in the parking lot. There is no danger to the public.