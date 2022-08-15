FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be shot.

The man was transported to a hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Police currently do not have any evidence or suspect information, but FWPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

Police ask if anyone knows any information to contact them.

This is a developing story, check back for additional details.