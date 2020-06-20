Fort Wayne police investigating shooting near scene of Friday morning shooting

FWPD is investigating a shooting in the 45 hundred block of Werling Dr Friday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were called to a shooting in the 4500 block of Werling Drive around 9 p.m. Friday.

The scene is east of S Anthony Blvd, between E Rudisill Blvd and E Paulding Rd.

It is not clear how many people were shot or the severity of their injuries.

The shooting happened just north of a Friday morning shooting in which one person died and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

