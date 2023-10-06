FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning at a house on the city’s southeast side.

Investigators arrived to the 3100 block of Frosch Drive just after 7 a.m. and arrested 66-year-old Paula Dickey after they found a woman in the home with a gunshot wound, according to a release from FWPD.

The release said a woman- identified as Dickey- called 911 and said another woman had been shot. Dickey told dispatchers the woman came to her house looking for her husband, and the woman tried to push her way in, Dickey claimed. That’s when the gun went off and the woman was shot, Dickey claimed during the call according to the release.

According to the release, though, the victim gave a different account of what happened. No further details on what led to the shooting were released.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Dickey faces preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and robbery, both felonies.