FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking into the death of a man who was found in a back yard Sunday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the 800 Block of West Creighton Avenue, south of downtown, in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive person.

Police located the man in a back yard of a home and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited as to what occurred.

Police officials said that homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

The Allen County Coroner’s Officer will release the identity of the man and his manner of death once an autopsy is completed.