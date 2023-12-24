FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hurt early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Tillman Road around 3:15 a.m.

Someone called 911 saying there were shots fired in the area and several men were arguing following the gunshots. Another caller told dispatchers there was a large group near Tillman Park and several cars drove off after hearing the gunshots, according to FWPD.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car crashed near the intersection with two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported the men to a hospital. The passenger is in stable condition, but the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

An area surrounding a Shell Gas Station could be seen cordoned off, as well as a portion of Tillman Park. The crime scene expands a large portion of the area. As of 9:10 a.m. Sunday, the scene has been cleared and the intersection is open.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free P3 tips app.