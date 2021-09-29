Fort Wayne police investigating fatal shooting on Ventura Lane

Top Stories

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a woman’s death after a shooting late Tuesday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Ventura Lane. They found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest. Medics took her to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Doctors later pronounced her dead.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867(STOP) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss