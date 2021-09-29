Fort Wayne police investigating fatal shooting on Ventura Lane

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a woman’s death after a shooting late Tuesday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Ventura Lane. They found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest. Medics took her to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Doctors later pronounced her dead.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867(STOP) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.