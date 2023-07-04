FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead. It happened just before 3 Tuesday morning.

Police and medics responded to the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and Maumee Avenue. There they found a single motorcycle involved in a crash, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle hit a curb and speed may have been a factor in the crash, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police told WANE 15 they did not find a helmet at the scene.

The roadways near the crash are closed. Police tell us there is no timeline for when the roadways will reopen.