Fort Wayne Police investigating crash that damaged local business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash that left a local business damaged. Police responded to the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and East State Boulevard, just after 4 a.m.

Damage at All the Rage

Damage could be seen to the windows of All the Rage. The business operates a “rage room,” that allows people to smash items, and relieve stress.

Police tell WANE 15 two cars were involved and no injuries were reported. Five people were in an SUV involved, one person in a car.

Neighborhood Code is inspecting the building All the Rage occupies.

Crews could be seen starting to clean up the intersection as of 5 a.m. However, one lane of Spy Run Ave. is closed, and westbound traffic on East State Blvd. is closed.