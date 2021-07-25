Fort Wayne Police investigating crash on Illinois involving a bicycle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash involving a bicycle. It happened around 9:20 a.m.

Police responded to the intersection of Illinois and Hadley Roads. A bicycle could be seen lying in the middle of the intersection. Police could also be seen taking pictures of the bike and scene.

Fort Wayne dispatchers tell WANE 15 someone suffered life-threatening injuries. No further details about the people involved and what happened are available at this time.

While police investigate the crash, traffic is being affected near Illinois and Hadley. You should use caution if you’re traveling in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story when they become available.