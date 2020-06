FWPD investigates an armed robbery in the 4600 block of Coldwater Rd Tuesday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Cirilla’s Tuesday night.

It happened at 4625 Coldwater Rd, just north of the intersection with Coliseum Blvd around 10 p.m.

It’s not clear what the suspect looks like or if they escaped with any money.

WANE15 is working to learn more information about the incident.