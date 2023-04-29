FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a pursuit that ended in a crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and East Lewis Street.

The pursuit was initiated by the Fort Wayne Police Department around 4:08 a.m. near South Clinton and East Main Streets, according to the FWPD Police Activity Log. Medics responded to the crash around 4:10 a.m. The car could be seen rolled over on its top with significant damage to it.

Police on the scene of the crash confirmed to WANE 15 the person involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries. It remains under investigation.