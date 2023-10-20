FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after officers found a body Friday morning near Bloomingdale Park.

A spokesperson with the department confirmed a body was found that morning along Sherman Boulevard. The FWPD activity log shows a report of an unresponsive person in the 900 block of Sherman shortly before 10:45 a.m.

According to a release from FWPD, emergency crews pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the person’s identity and the exact cause and manner of death at a later date.

FWPD is asking anyone who may have information on the investigation to contact detectives at 260-427-1201 or use the P3 Tips app.