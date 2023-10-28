FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department issued a Public Safety Alert Saturday evening for 11-year-old Denique Tyson who is said to be possibly endangered.

He was last seen in the area of 4600 Spatz Avenue around 4:10 p.m. He is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white, blue and orange windbreaker with a black t-shirt underneath with minions on it. He was also seen wearing black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486.