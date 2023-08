FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday morning Fort Wayne Police and Fire Departments responded to calls for a water rescue at the 600 block of East Tillman Road.

The call came in at approximately 9:50 a.m. and upon arrival, officers found an individual on the bank of the river in shallow water. The individual had been there since yesterday.

St Marys River where the subject was found in shallow water.

The individual was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time but the individual was talking and breathing before transport.