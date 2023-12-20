FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced the death of Django, a former K-9 who served the department for nearly seven years.

According to a Facebook post from the FWPD, Django joined the department in September 2013 and served until his retirement in January 2020.

Django worked alongside Officer Ron Coffelt and stayed with the Coffelt family after retirement until his death Dec. 17.

“Django, we thank you for protecting our city and its citizens,” part of the FWPD’s Facebook post read.