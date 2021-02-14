Fort Wayne Police Department investigating woman’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a woman. The call to investigate came in around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the 600 block of Candlelite Court for a report of an unconscious person inside of an apartment. The apartment is in the Candlelite Apartments off of Airport Expressway and Fairfield Avenue.

They arrived and found a woman unconscious, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said “because there was very little information surrounding this death and no witnesses, homicide detectives were summoned to the scene to investigate and document the scene.”

Police are asking anyone with information to give them at call at 260-427-1222. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

The Allen County Coroner’s office will release the identity and the cause of the woman’s death at a later time.