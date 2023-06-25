FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that has multiple locations as part of the investigation. It happened early Sunday morning.

FWPD received calls of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Dispatchers confirmed with WANE 15 they are investigating in the 2000 block of Greentree Court. Another investigation is active near the intersection of Hanna and East Brackenridge Streets.

It’s unclear the extent of injuries or how many victims may be involved. It’s also unclear if the two investigation locations are related.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available.