FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police are asking for the community’s help to figure out what led to a shooting on the city’s near north side Thursday.

Dispatch confirmed police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newport Avenue around 10:50 p.m. That’s between Clinton and Parnell south of Coliseum Boulevard. WANE 15 crews saw multiple officers as well as the Fort Wayne Fire Department and EMS on the scene.

Police confirmed medics took a man to the hospital in critical condition. In an updated release Friday, FWPD said the man was in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said a vehicle that may have been involved was found with bullet holes near the scene, and it was towed to be processed for evidence.

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses and are looking into every lead, they said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips App.