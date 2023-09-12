FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting also injured a juvenile male, according to police.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail just before 2 a.m. at the Villa Capri Apartments, off of South Anthony Boulevard. Calls to 911 indicated there were several shots fired and that a person was dead, according to police.

When police and medics arrived, they found the man and child suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The juvenile male was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The FWPD Homicide Unit was called out to investigate, as the shooting remains under investigation. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death at a later time.