Dispatch confirmed that Fort Wayne Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday at W Creighton Avenue and South Calhoun Street.

WANE 15 crews on the scene said that one vehicle was rolled over. No injuries or conditions are confirmed at this time.

Westbound lanes of W Creighton Ave are closed and South Calhoun St is down to one lane as crews continue to work the crash. Those traveling in the area may experience minor delays according to the Indiana Department of Transportations website.

