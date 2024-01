FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting just east of downtown.

Dispatch confirms that the FWPD is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Francis Street. Initial calls for the shooting came in just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

No injuries or conditions are confirmed at this time.

WANE 15 is working to find out more and will update as information becomes available.