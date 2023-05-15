FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department had its annual awards ceremony at the Public Safety Academy Monday night.

The event gave the department an opportunity to recognize outstanding officers who stepped above and beyond the call of duty, civilians who aided in dangerous situations and other police employees like dispatchers.

“It’s great to see the officers’ faces when they come up to get recognized,” said Deputy Police Chief Mitchell McKinney.

Lieutenant Kevin Zelt was among those who received an award: a meritorious service citation.

“The ability to get together here with each other and give each other thanks for a job well done, I think that’s huge,” Zelt said.

The ceremony included an address from McKinney and Chaplain Brandie Turner.