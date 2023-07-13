FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five days after a shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall, Fort Wayne Police arrested a man Thursday morning in connection to the investigation.

Around 9 a.m., FWPD officers with the homicide unit took into custody 27-year-old Gregory Normil, who is preliminarily charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, both Level 5 felonies.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. 911 callers heard three to four shots and were telling dispatchers that one person may have been shot. Callers also told police the shooter was seen running out of the Barnes & Noble entrance before officers arrived.

Police said they found one victim who was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

Detectives previously said they spoke with two persons of interest in the investigation. An FWPD spokesman said a man called 911 requesting to turn himself in and speak with detectives, but he had yet to make contact with police at that point.

According to FWPD, this was not a random incident where a shooter came into the mall randomly firing. Police believe some sort of altercation between the two parties led to the shots being fired.