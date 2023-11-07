FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 54-year-old man Tuesday on child pornography charges following a months-long investigation.

On June 13, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alerting the ICAC of child pornography files downloaded by a Fort Wayne resident, according to a release from FWPD.

An FWPD detective determined the files were downloaded in a home in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue, according to the release.

More than three months later, a search warrant was executed at the house on Sept. 29, and the release said several electronic devices were collected.

FWPD identified the man who was downloading and viewing the pornography as Mohammed Habibulla Mohamed Siddiq. A warrant was issued, and officers arrested him Tuesday on two preliminary charges of Level 5 and Level 6 felony possession of child pornography.