Fort Wayne plow crews should have all streets cleared by Wednesday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Street Department has been working around the clock to clear off the city’s streets.

“We’ve been busy for what, 36 hours now, probably,” said Brian Shimkus, Fort Wayne’s Street Commissioner. “Our drivers have been doing long shifts and then going home literally sleeping for eight hours and coming right back to work.”

However, there appears some light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think we’re gonna be finished tomorrow afternoon the way we’re going right now,” said Shimkus. “We’ve got maybe another 24 hours before we really get on top of it and be done with it.”

If your street hasn’t been plowed yet, it likely will be soon. Typically, the street department’s first priority clearing off all of the main arteries, or “level ones,” throughout the city, which is about 1,200 miles.

Roads classified as level one’s are the city’s main arteries. The two’s are lesser traveled main arteries such as bus routes and streets that are commonly used to cut through subdivisions. Priority threes are all of the side streets and subdivisions.

A detailed map of what each road is classified as can be found here.

“We’ve got the city broken up into 18 different snow routes, and we assigned two drivers to each one of those routes with some flexibility to move drivers here and there, where other drivers can be added into some of the bigger routes,” said Shimkus.

Shimkus said clearing off the level one and two streets is typically a quick process. However, since Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was greater than usual, it has taken longer. Because of this, Shimkus says the department made the decision Tuesday morning to start clearing off the side streets and subdivisions earlier than it usually does.

“If you see the main drags, they’re plowed but they’re not all wet, running water. People were literally stuck [in subdivisions], they could not get to the main drag,” said Shimkus. “So that’s why we basically kind of cut our staff in half to where we have half of them addressing the side streets and half of them on the on the main arteries right now.”

He guessed that there are between 45 and 50 trucks out working to clear Fort Wayne’s streets.

“We’re here all the time,” said Shimkus. “We’re here before it starts snowing, while it’s snowing and we’ll be here till it’s over, and we won’t go anywhere until everything’s safe.”