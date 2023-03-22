FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of silence, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced a series of ensemble performances March 29-31.

Earlier this month, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and musicians agreed on a new four year contract, ending a dispute that lasted months.

During the strike, the Fort Wayne Musicians Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) independently performed several times to the public.

The orchestra previously announced it would play for the Fort Wayne Ballet’s presentation of Swan Lake March 24-26 at the Arts United Center.

According to the Philharmonic’s website, these new shows will be “bringing the music you love all over Fort Wayne.”

The shows are free, open to the public and are scheduled to last 44 minutes each.

Wednesday, March 29

Meadowlark Quartet

10 a.m.

The Club Room at the Clyde Theatre

Fort Wayne



The Resonators

12 p.m.

Parkview Family YMCA

Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 30

String Duo

12 p.m.

Electric Works – Union Street Market

Fort Wayne

Friday, March 31

Violin Duo

10 a.m.

The Club Room at the Clyde Theatre

Fort Wayne

Meadowlark Quartet

7 p.m.

Electric Works – Union Street Market

Fort Wayne