FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of silence, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced a series of ensemble performances March 29-31.
Earlier this month, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and musicians agreed on a new four year contract, ending a dispute that lasted months.
During the strike, the Fort Wayne Musicians Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) independently performed several times to the public.
The orchestra previously announced it would play for the Fort Wayne Ballet’s presentation of Swan Lake March 24-26 at the Arts United Center.
According to the Philharmonic’s website, these new shows will be “bringing the music you love all over Fort Wayne.”
The shows are free, open to the public and are scheduled to last 44 minutes each.
Wednesday, March 29
Meadowlark Quartet
10 a.m.
The Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
Fort Wayne
The Resonators
12 p.m.
Parkview Family YMCA
Fort Wayne
Thursday, March 30
String Duo
12 p.m.
Electric Works – Union Street Market
Fort Wayne
Friday, March 31
Violin Duo
10 a.m.
The Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
Fort Wayne
Meadowlark Quartet
7 p.m.
Electric Works – Union Street Market
Fort Wayne