FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Philharmonic negotiations for new contract with musicians have multiple issues regarding pay, scheduling flexibility, changes to work rules and conditions related to routine operations in the orchestra.

Campbell MacDonald, Chairperson of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association said they have met with the board 9 times over the recent months.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Campbell released this statement:

“We enter further negotiations today seeking to dislodge the Fort Wayne Philharmonic from their destructive position. We are unified in our resolve. If we do not have an agreement at the close of today’s meetings, we are prepared to go on strike. We will issue an update today at 4:30 PM.”

WANE 15 asked about upcoming performances, MacDonald explained there still is time to negotiate before those concerts are held.

Full statement:

“We have met with Fort Wayne Philharmonic management 9 times over recent months. We’ve agreed to a number of the Philharmonic’s proposed needs regarding scheduling flexibility, and changes to work rules and conditions related to routine operations in the orchestra.

On the heels of agreed cuts to our season and wages that would allow the Philharmonic to resume its activities amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic a year and a half ago, where our already modest base salary was cut to just over 22 thousand dollars, it has been made clear to us over the course of this negotiation that the Fort Wayne Philharmonic board and management seeks to carry forth with unacceptable rates of pay for musicians, fewer concerts, and a drastically reduced presence in our community. We enter further negotiations today seeking to dislodge the Fort Wayne Philharmonic from their destructive position. We are unified in our resolve. If we do not have an agreement at the close of today’s meetings, we are prepared to go on strike. We will issue an update today at 4:30 PM.” – Campbell MacDonald, Chairperson of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association

WANE 15 did reach out to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board and we have yet to receive a response.