FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Starting Saturday, two billboards will be displayed in Fort Wayne from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association to thank the community for its support during the association’s monthslong strike.

The billboards will be located at 2250 W. Jefferson Blvd and at the intersection of E. Coliseum Boulevard and Coldwater Road.

The Players’ Association said it is grateful for the community support that “played a major role in settling this dispute.”

On March 8, the Players’ Association and philharmonic management reached an agreement on a four-year contract.