FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is moving next year, there still is a chance to see them at the Embassy Theatre.

The orchestra will be a part of the May 6th performance of “Pops 5 Constantine Conducts Classic Broadway.” It will conclude the Pops season by revisiting Broadway’s Golden Age and beyond.

Tickets for the May 13th evening show of “Masterworks 7 Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue,” has been moved to Friday, May 12th at 7:30 p.m. All ticket holders should have been notified in March. This is the Philharmonic’s last performance of the season.

Earlier it was announced that the Philharmonic will be changing venues next year. Despite their long-standing relationship with the Embassy Theatre, they will be moving to Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

For ticket information to see one of the last Philharmonic performances of the season, click here.