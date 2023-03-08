FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Philharmonic and musicians have agreed to a four year contract, ending a dispute that has lasted months. The two sides announced the agreement Wednesday morning.

The Fort Wayne Musicians Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) had been on strike since December 8 after performing for 3 months under the terms of an expired contract. The strike forced the cancelation of multiple concerts, including the popular Holiday Pops shows at the Embassy Theatre.

“With a new agreement, we will be able to move forward together and return excellent programs and performances to the public,” said Philharmonic President and CEO Brittany Hall. “The Philharmonic has a bright future, and we are committed to rebuilding our culture to continue to serve as a source of community pride and regional strength in Northeast Indiana.”

“This 4-year contract gives us our first wage increase since 2019, brings Musician salaries above pre pandemic levels, and expands our season to 30 weeks”, said Musician Spokesperson and Philharmonic Principal Clarinetist Campbell MacDonald.

The Philharmonic will resume on March 24 with the production of Swan Lake with the Fort Wayne Ballet. The remainder of the 2022-2023 season will continue as scheduled on April 13 with Bach in the Barn.

More information regarding performances can be found at www.fwphil.org or by

calling the ArtsTix Box Office at 260-422-4226.



