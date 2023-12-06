FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, a project that would bring passenger rail to Fort Wayne received $500,000 in federal funding.

But what does that mean for the progress of an idea decades in the making?

“This is really a thumbs up from the authorities who can put this kind of plan together,” said 5th District Fort Wayne City Councilman and President of the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association Geoff Paddock. “We see some merit in this plan.”

After losing passenger rail in 1990, the road back for Amtrak in the Summit City is a long one paved with millions of dollars and years of effort, but a “service development plan” that clearly defines the work may be coming very shortly.

“We are very close, hopefully, a matter of months, certainly not years,” Paddock said.

That plan would help lay out what land would need to be purchased, what construction would need to happen and anything else that stands in the way of passenger rail construction.

“All of those things will be determined by the service development plan,” Paddock said.

Paddock said once the plan has laid out what needs to be done, federal funding will make up a large portion of the cost.

“90% of preliminary engineering could be from federal funds and 80% of construction costs,” Paddock said.

The respective 10% and 20% of the remaining funding could be found in several places, but Paddock hopes that state funding could bridge the gap.

“Certainly, we’ll look further to our friends in state government who have expressed an interest in this,” Paddock said. “I had one tell me recently if we could get 80% to 90% covered ‘we will come forward with a substantial part of the matching funds, if not all of them.'”