Fort Wayne ‘Painted Blue,’ preparing for NCAA DIII tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several Fort Wayne structures and facilities are painting the town blue Monday.

Eleven have changed their exterior lighting to blue in honor of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will come to Fort Wayne later this month.

Those structures include:

Ash Skyline Plaza Garage

Indiana Michigan Power Plaza

Lincoln Tower

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge

Parkview Physicians ArtsLab at Arts Campus Fort Wane

Shindigz

Wells Street Bridge

Turnstone Digital Board

Parkview Field Digital Board

Fort Wayne Visitor’s Center Digital Board and Building

Memorial Coliseum Digital Board

“Paint the Town Blue” coincides with the DIII tournament selection, also happening Monday. The selection show starts at 12:30 p.m. as 64 teams find out if they’ll get the chance to compete in this year’s tournament. You can watch the show live at NCAA.com.

To celebrate the official start of the tournament process, the public is invited to stop by the Fort Wayne Visitors Center, Memorial Coliseum, or Manchester University’s Physical Education and Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. You can pick up a free cookie and even take a picture with a Division III Men’s Basketball trophy.

The quarterfinal and semifinal games will be played at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on March 20 and 21.

Last year, Fort Wayne hosted the championship game at the Coliseum for the first time. This year, the facility will welcome more teams and more games as an earlier step in the tournament process.

Those games are expected to bring in thousands of visitors to Fort Wayne and could have a significant impact on local businesses, especially hotels and restaurants.

For a full bracket of this year’s tournament, CLICK HERE.