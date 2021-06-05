Groups gather downtown to mark anniversary of George Floyd protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s ChangeMakers hosted a “Protest Reunion” celebration at the Allen County Courthouse on Saturday. The event marked one year since the Black Lives Matter protests downtown that were held in response to the murder of George Floyd.

“This event is kind of like peaceful environment,” said Slayla Marie, one of the hosts. “And it’s a fun environment and it’s an environment where we can be like ‘okay, this happened a year ago and it wasn’t all that great, you know, we were protesting and fighting but today we can celebrate.'”

This event was originally scheduled for May 28th but was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The organizers re-scheduled for June 5th, which would have been Breonna Taylor’s birthday.

“We just want the community to know that there can be peace in the middle of a storm,” said Julius Pressey, one of the speakers. “We’re in the middle of a storm of fighting for voting rights in America. We’re fighting for our policing legislation. It’s a battle, but in the middle of it, we can come together as a family and enjoy one another.”

The Protest Reunion will took place on Saturday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The organizers listed this as a family-friendly event and was hosted by Six 8, Slayla Marie and Tricey Lafaye. Other speakers that were listed include:

Recipient of the “Ignite the Community” Admiration Award Mr. Tory Lowe

Pastor, Activist, and an Author – Mr. Carlton Lynch.

Former NAACP President, Board member of East Allen County Schools – Paulette Nellems.

An organizer with BLM South Bend, the Director of Outreach for BLM Grassroots, a public school math teacher – Jorden Giger.

They also hosted a clothing drive by AlienNature Supply and passing out 300 free meals in partnership with Big Mommas Kitchen & Human Agricultural Cooperative for the Community Curbside BBQ Giveaway.